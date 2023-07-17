Open in App
Talk Radio 1370

Austin Police investigating third homicide scene of the night on Airport Boulevard

By Kasey Johns,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYaPb_0nSTF2Bx00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- First responders are investigating their third homicide scene of the day Sunday night, this time in East Austin.

Austin Police say this latest incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard, at a Valero gas station near the intersection with Springdale Road.

Police say it appears that multiple individuals were involved in a gun battle inside and outside the store, with multiple shots fired. One victim remained at the scene when officers arrived, who police identified as a Black male in his teens.

Despite lifesaving measures, that victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Although investigators believe several subjects may have been involved, police say it appears the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. No information on suspects was immediately available, and no one is in custody.

Earlier Sunday, first responders were dealing with an apparent double homicide in southeast Austin, along with another homicide scene in central Austin.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call APD's Homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

