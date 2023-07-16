My wife treats me like an odd-job man and taxi driver – I deserve more

DEAR DEIDRE: I AM treated like an odd-job man and taxi driver by my wife.

She never says she loves me and we rarely have sex as she complains of being too tired.

It’s the most depressing relationship.

I am 63 and my wife is 61. We have been married for five years.

I’ve been retired for two years but she still works part-time.

When my wife comes home, I usually have dinner on the go, but she still expects me to pick up after her.

All she wants to do is veg in front of the telly with a glass of wine while scrolling through social media, leaving me to catch up on chores.

I feel frustrated because I’m turning into a nag and this is really starting to get me down.

I have tried to talk to her so many times but it always turns into an argument.

She won’t listen, or twists everything I say.

She says I have too much time on my hands and overthink everything.

When I come to discuss our lack of sex life, I am accused of being desperate and says if I acted more “manly” she might be more attracted.

She makes me feel as though I am going mad. Surely this is not right. What can I do?

DEIDRE SAYS: It sounds as if your wife is taking you totally for granted.

Treating you like a servant is a recipe for disaster.

Your wife’s behaviour is emotionally abusive, and my Abusive Partner support pack explains more about it.

You need to tell her again how this is making you feel and how it is affecting you.

It is also unrealistic of her to expect you to remain happy in a sexless marriage.

Couples counselling may help, so contact (tavistockrelationships.org 020 7380 1960).

My support pack Saving Your Sex Life may help too.