Open in App
WKYT 27

WATCH | Vincent Norrman Wins Barbasol Championship in Playoff

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lexington, KY newsLocal Lexington, KY
Alvis Johnson, legendary high school coach, laid to rest
Harrodsburg, KY2 days ago
Burkes to return as Wildcats’ catcher
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Lexington, KY23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some much better days are here
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Man learns sentence for deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Lexington, KY2 days ago
HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Dog found abandoned in dumpster at Lexington park finds new forever home
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Shepherd’s House Hosts 24th Annual Run For Recovery
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Police: One in critical condition after Lexington shooting
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Former Ky. teacher of the year creates ‘all-inclusive’ library
Mount Sterling, KY2 days ago
Man found asleep with AK-47 pistol, 2 kilos of meth in car at major Lexington intersection pleads guilty
Lexington, KY18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy