N.O.R.E. Gets Emotional Reflecting On 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album

N.O.R.E. says that he broke down into tears while reflecting on the 25th anniversary of his debut album, earlier this week. The Drink Champs host celebrated the milestone by sharing pictures from a dinner party on Instagram.

“I got to celebrate 25 years of my first album !!!” he wrote in the caption. “I cried in the bathroom didn’t want anyone to see !!! I’m so thankful and greatful and humble !!! If u a cnn fan, a Nore fan or drinkchamps fan I LOVE U AND THANK U!!!”

N.O.R.E. At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: N.O.R.E. of The Breakfast Club accepts the award for Best Hip Hop Platform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Several high-profile artists celebrated N.O.R.E.’s success in the comments section including Busta Rhymes , Fat Joe , Ice T, and Talib Kweli . The People’s Party host commented, “We love you champ you just getting started!,” while Busta wrote, “CONGRATS ALMIGHTY!!,” with several fire emojis.

Among the celebrity comments were responses from many of N.O.R.E.’s longtime fans. One wrote: “Summer 98 had multiple albums that inspired me to be who I am today. NORE was one of them. Salute.” Another commented: “Still bumpin’ The War Report & NORE to this day.”

N.O.R.E. Reflects On His Career

It’s not the first time N.O.R.E. has gotten emotional reflecting on his career as of late. Last month, he did so while discussing the impact Big Pun had on his life. “Pun was probably the greatest person I ever met in life,” N.O.R.E said. “Not the greatest Puerto Rican — the greatest person I ever met in life. I remember me and Pun both being platinum. And if he found out I was in the Bronx, he would buy me an Avirex and a PlayStation. And I was like, ‘Yo bro, I’m getting’ the same amount of money as you,’ but he always wanted to give.”

