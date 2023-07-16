Open in App
Man Arrested, Accused Of Double Stabbing That Killed 15-Year-Old Sapulpa Boy, Police Say

6 days ago
Authorities in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, said a man is in custody on a first-degree murder charge after two teenagers were stabbed and one succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The Sapulpa Police Department confirmed the double stabbing in a press release late Saturday night.

According to SPD, Richard King is in custody after officers responded to a stabbing call at a home near N. Mann and W. Johnson Ave. around 1:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene found two boys, aged 15 and 16, suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 15-year-old died and the 16-year-old was treated and released.

The SPD said King will be booked in the Creek County Justice Center.

No details on what led to the stabbing have been released.

Sapulpa Public Schools confirmed on social media that the boy involved was a high school student in the district.

Sapulpa Public Schools is devastated to learn of tragic events which took the life of a Sapulpa High School student on Saturday. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the student's loved ones, friends, teachers, and classmates during this incredibly difficult time.

Sapulpa Public Schools will have a care station available for counseling services at Sapulpa High School library today and tomorrow.

If individuals are unable to visit the care station or need additional support, the CREOKS mobile crisis unit may be reached at 1-877-327-3657.

The district has no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

