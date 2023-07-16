Open in App
Denton Record-Chronicle

KUZU releases schedule, lineup for Denton's debut record convention

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com,

7 days ago
Buy Now Recycled Books, Records & CDs is joining up with KUZU-FM to host the first Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center on Saturday, in conjunction with the “Revolution 6” concert at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Juan Betancourt/DRC

Local radio station KUZU-FM (92.9) will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a record convention and concert this weekend.

In collaboration with Recycled Books, Records & CDs, the nonprofit radio station will launch the “Revolution 6” benefit concert and Revolution Record Convention on Saturday, July 22.

