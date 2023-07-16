Ginny & Georgia Season 3: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment

There comes a time in every streaming platform or TV channel’s history where they have a runaway hit and create on of the best teen dramas . We could talk about the plethora of teen shows on The CW, or we could talk about shows like Euphoria on HBO. But today, we aren’t going to be talking about any of that. Today, we are going to look into Ginny & Georgia, a popular teen drama on Netflix.

While the show certainly has its comedic moments, Season 2 of the series was much more dramatic than the first, and offered a lot more insights into the minds of the current generation and how we deal with stress. And, of course, fans were shown more classic moments between the mother-daughter duo.

The show has become a huge hit for Netflix, and it’s not that surprising to learn that there are plans for Season 3, as the streaming platform has announced it for fans all over the world to hear. While we are far from actually seeing it, as Season 2 only just came out at the beginning of 2023, we do know a few details and what to expect – here is what we know so far about Ginny & Georgia Season 3.

At the time of this writing, in July 2023, there is no set release date for Ginny & Georgia Season 3. It is confirmed that it’s happening, as announced by the cast for the series on Netflix’s official Instagram – and what’s better is that we know there’s also going to be Season 4 of the show.

Besides that, we have no idea when the series is going to drop. The first two seasons both debuted in the winter. Season 1 in February 2021, and Season 2 on New Year’s Day, 2023.

I don’t think we’ll be seeing this on any late 2023 premiere schedule – and maybe not even on any 2024 TV schedule, because the writer’s strike has been going on since the beginning of May 2023, with the Screen Actors Guild of America now striking as well, which prevents people from filming new shows and movies. The renewal was just announced on May 17th, so I doubt that much was done in the way of completed scripts before the strike began.

Even so, all I know is that I am filled with questions from Season 2 and would literally give anything for them to be answered ASAP, please and thank you.

All Of The Cast Is Expected To Be Back

The Ginny & Georgia cast have been pretty consistent over the last two seasons. We’ve seen pretty much the same characters, and it looks like we'll see the main cast come back for a third time around – and possibly even for the fourth, but let’s not look too far ahead.

Judging from the announcement video that was posted to Reels, we see Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Brianne Howey (Georgia), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Chelsea Clark (Norha), Katie Douglas (Abby), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), and Jennifer Robertson (Ellen). Quite literally everyone from the main cast made an appearance.

So if they’re all excited for Season 3 (and 4) of the show, it seems we can at least expect that they’ll all be back.

One person we, notably, didn’t see who had a bigger role in Season 2 was Ginny’s father, Zion, who is played by Nathan Mitchell. However, since he’s not a part of the main cast right now, it’s not that surprising that he was absent.

It’s exciting to see all these actors back in action, considering some of them have started to work on other projects, such as Felix Mallard in the latest John Green adaptation, Turtles All The Way Down, or Raymond Ablack in Workin’ Moms. Even so, seeing them back for the next season will be great.

The Season 2 Finale Directly “Set The Stage” For The Next Season

The Season 2 finale of Ginny & Georgia was a seriously big one. While Georgia ended up going through with her wedding to Paul despite him learning everything about her, she was arrested for Tom’s murder, something that happened earlier in the season. We see her being taken away in a police car not that long after.

One can only wonder what might happen after that heck of a cliffhanger, and the series creator, Sarah Lampert, was quick to tell Tudum that Season 3 is going to pick up right where we left off, with the Season 2 finale setting the stage for the show’s third season.

Lampert also did an interview with Tudum about the Season 2 ending regarding her plans for the series, and confirmed that in creating the story for the second season, they knew exactly what needed to happen to continue an intriguing plot in Season 3:

When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be. Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

We also saw a few hints about what the cast might want from the story in that Instagram Reels video, maybe as clues to the audience, such as “a lot of drama, a lot of love triangles,” wondering how Paul is going to react to his wedding reception being interrupted, Max possibly getting the lead role in the play, Georgia beating the murder charges, and more.

Sarah Glinski Will Take Over As Showrunner

As reported by Deadline , it was confirmed that Sarah Glinski would be taking over as showrunner for Ginny & Georgia Season 3, replacing Debra J. Fisher. The new showrunner is primarily known for her work on Degrassi: Next Class, so she certainly has experience with a big teen drama, and I have a feeling that she’ll be able to bring the fun and drama to the upcoming season.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to the news about Ginny & Georgia? It’s most certainly going to take some time for us to hear more about the season, but at least we can revisit the first two seasons until then.