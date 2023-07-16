Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Cinemablend
Insider Drops Details On Why Prince Harry Is Allegedly Looking To Call A ‘Truce’ With King Charles And The Royal Family
By Heidi Venable,
6 days ago
The relationship between Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and the Royal Family has been strained since the couple stepped away from their duties and relocated their family to Los Angeles, and it’s only gotten worse since then. Between their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , his tell-all memoir Spare , and their handling of King Charles III’s coronation, it seems a reconciliation is as far away as ever; however an alleged insider explained why the Duke of Sussex might reportedly be ready to call a truce.
Meghan Markle was reportedly “livid” at the suggestion they should move back across the pond and ask to rejoin the Royal Family, the insider claimed, especially when she learned that her husband had allegedly already spoken to Prince William about it. The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, reportedly didn’t know quite what to make of his brother’s call, allegedly telling Harry that he’d “think about his offer.”
More recently things haven’t appeared to have gotten any better. Prince Harry traveled to London for a lawsuit he filed against British tabloids and didn’t see his father while he was in the country. And while the Duke of Sussex did attend King Charles III’s coronation, he wasted no time leaving London , boarding a flight back to Los Angeles hours after the historic crowning.
As far as rumors go, this is a pretty wild one. After everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done and been through over the past few years, it would certainly be unexpected if they tried to make good with King Charles and rejoin the Royal Family. Only time will tell what the future holds, and until then, you can get an inside look at the couple’s life on Harry & Meghan , which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription .
Comments / 0