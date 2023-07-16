Insider Drops Details On Why Prince Harry Is Allegedly Looking To Call A ‘Truce’ With King Charles And The Royal Family

The relationship between Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and the Royal Family has been strained since the couple stepped away from their duties and relocated their family to Los Angeles, and it’s only gotten worse since then. Between their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , his tell-all memoir Spare , and their handling of King Charles III’s coronation, it seems a reconciliation is as far away as ever; however an alleged insider explained why the Duke of Sussex might reportedly be ready to call a truce.

Prince Harry may be running out of options, a source for InTouch Weekly alleged, following his and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal falling through and their eviction from Frogmore Cottage . Despite continued support from Netflix , King Charles’ younger son is reportedly panicking over money and their future in the United States amid the alleged decline of business opportunities, as they lose favor in Hollywood. The source reports:

Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family. Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.

Meghan Markle was reportedly “livid” at the suggestion they should move back across the pond and ask to rejoin the Royal Family, the insider claimed, especially when she learned that her husband had allegedly already spoken to Prince William about it. The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, reportedly didn’t know quite what to make of his brother’s call, allegedly telling Harry that he’d “think about his offer.”

That would be quite the plot twist in this crazy story, especially since Prince Harry made some pretty wild revelations about his father, brother and others in Spare , in addition to their Harry & Meghan docuseries, of which a family friend said, “ The cruelty of it takes the breath away .”

Even before that there was turmoil, after the couple dropped some major bombshells in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Claims regarding racism toward Meghan Markle and the couple’s son Archie even prompted a response from the palace — a rare move in a family whose motto is “Never complain, never explain.”

More recently things haven’t appeared to have gotten any better. Prince Harry traveled to London for a lawsuit he filed against British tabloids and didn’t see his father while he was in the country. And while the Duke of Sussex did attend King Charles III’s coronation, he wasted no time leaving London , boarding a flight back to Los Angeles hours after the historic crowning.

Some have alleged that despite Prince Harry saying he’d like to have his father and brother back , he and Meghan Markle are closer to exile than reconciliation, but perhaps there’s hope yet. King Charles reportedly invited his younger son to his coronation against the advice of his wife Camilla, causing friction between the two as the king was “sick and tired” of her complaints about Harry .

As far as rumors go, this is a pretty wild one. After everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done and been through over the past few years, it would certainly be unexpected if they tried to make good with King Charles and rejoin the Royal Family. Only time will tell what the future holds, and until then, you can get an inside look at the couple’s life on Harry & Meghan , which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription .