Open in App
KWTX

College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas

By Heather Kovar,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local College Station, TX newsLocal College Station, TX
Police officer terminated, allegedly stole from man he arrested in College Station, officials say
College Station, TX8 hours ago
Man arrested in College Station for vehicle theft
College Station, TX3 days ago
Four arrested during traffic stop
Navasota, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bryan police find guns, drugs and book a 16-year-old for deadly conduct
Bryan, TX23 hours ago
Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest
Bryan, TX3 days ago
Drunk Driving Arrests By Bryan Police Follow An Injury Crash And A Report Of Reckless Driving
Bryan, TX2 days ago
Texas Woman Saved From Burning Car By 4 Men Caught On Video
Weatherford, TX2 days ago
Watch: Scary Cloud To Ground Lightning Strikes In Texas
Sherman, TX1 day ago
Watch Two Couples Brawl on the Side of the Highway in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
26-year-old man dies in TDCJ prison
Huntsville, TX3 days ago
Bryan Man Admits To A Family Violence Assault After Telling The Judge He Was Innocent
Bryan, TX2 days ago
Drive-thru grocery giveaway at First UMC College Station
College Station, TX3 days ago
Bryan-College Station MPO seeking public input for highway expansion projects
College Station, TX4 days ago
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
Bryan, TX4 days ago
Accountability changes may lead to lower score for Bryan, College Station school districts
Bryan, TX1 day ago
CSPD Shrouded in Silence: Refuses to Answer Questions About Long History of Misconduct
College Station, TX23 hours ago
Texas A&M President Katherine Banks retiring immediately
College Station, TX2 days ago
Race was a factor in Black professor’s failed hiring, Texas A&M department head says
College Station, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth police officers shot 2 people dead while responding to a illegal fireworks call
Fort Worth, TX17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy