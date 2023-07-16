Le'Veon Bell finally apologizes to Steelers fans for leaving: 'I shouldn't have left'

During the entirety of the drama between the Pittsburgh Steelers and former running back Le’Veon Bell, the vast majority of fans sided with Bell and were vocal about Bell returning to the team. They blamed the front office for letting Bell leave and unfortunately for Bell, a very promising NFL career nosedived once he did leave.

But now, five seasons later, Bell has finally come around and took to Snapchat to apologize to Steelers fans for leaving and admit he should have never done it.

“I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out or leaving the Steelers. I never apologized. So, I’m gonna say I apologize for leaving the best fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn’t have left. I apologize.”

Bell played the 2017 season on the franchise tag but when the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a contract, sat out the entire 2018 season rather than play on the tag again. Even after that the Pittsburgh front office still made a very fair offer to Bell that he refused. Bell chose to bet on himself and he lost big.

Nevertheless, it is great to see Bell coming around and working his way back into the good graces of Steeler Nation. You can’t change the past and what Bell did cost himself and the Steelers but there’s always time to mend fences and it looks like that’s what Bell is doing.