Friends, family and more celebrate the life and history of Dr. Christine King Farris

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

1 day ago
A three day, “Celebration of Life” for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s oldest sister Dr. Christine King Farris ended on Sunday with a service and remembrance at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Politicians, city leaders, family friends, and others joined together in celebration of Dr. King Farris, who died on June 29th , at the age of 95.

“Christine was not one of our frontline warriors like my daddy and uncle ad grandaddy and my momma. She was a quiet warrior She constantly showed us how to keep it together with class, grace, and style,” said her niece, Dr. Bernice King.

She was a writer, a teacher and a big part of the King Center for Non-Violent Social Change. She was active with the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. And Sunday afternoon and into the evening, she was celebrated for the quiet hero that she was.

For over three hours on Sunday, the historic church centered in the middle of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site rocked with the sounds of prayer, music and celebration. Hundreds of people gathered in one of Atlanta’s most prominent and important sites, celebrating the passing of the oldest surviving member of one of the country’s most important families.

