Real Housewives' NeNe Leakes Responds To Rumors That Kim Zolciak-Biermann Faked Divorce Drama To Get Back On TV

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann made headlines earlier this summer when she and husband Kroy Biermann were reported to be divorcing . On top of that, documents revealed that the two were suffering a plethora of financial issues. Things seem to have at least taken a turn when it comes to their domestic situation, though, as they reportedly called off their split a week ago. Rumors have since swirled that this situation was a part of a ploy to return to reality TV. Now, Zolciak-Biermann’s former co-star, NeNe Leakes , shared thoughts on that assumption.

NeNe Leakes has a “complex” relationship with Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The two had their share of good times on RHOA and a few less-than-positive ones as well. The tart-tongued media personality even named Zolciak-Biermann in a lawsuit she filed against NBCUniversal, Bravo and more over alleged racist activity. Despite their mixed history, Leakes, who left the show after Season 12, downplayed the notion that her former co-star and her spouse would fake their issues for publicity:

It makes great TV, but I wouldn’t personally wanna act like I’m having some issue with my husband just to get back on TV. I wouldn’t want to do that. So hopefully, that’s not what it is.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was one of the cast members on RHOA when the show premiered in 2008. She’d ultimately depart after the fifth season, which wrapped up in 2013, and return as a guest and friend of the show for the ninth and tenth seasons. At present, she’s listed as a guest for the show’s currently airing 15th season. So she’s had quite a fruitful history with the franchise, but NeNe Leakes just isn’t buying the notion that her colleague is taking extreme measures to get back full-time. That doesn’t mean the businesswoman thinks Zolciak-Biermann will never return to the show, though. She continued to tell TMZ :

Oh, I’m sure she’ll get back on the show, whether she did that or not. I’m sure they will allow her to come back over and over again.

The notion of the Zolciak-Biermanns returning to Real Housewives for good isn’t all that far-fetched, to be honest. However, the chances of such a development happening due seem slim right now, given their plethora of money problems. Per reports, they owe the Internal Revenue Service $1.1 million, and $15,000 of that is allegedly unpaid taxes to the state of Georgia. It was also reported that Kim is dealing with unpaid Target credit card fees that amount to $$2,482.24. Someone who's comment on the matter is fellow Real Housewives vet Bethenny Frankel, who slammed the couple for not being fiscally responsible.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann plan to handle their financial issues. The former’s future with the long-running reality TV franchise also remains to be seen. What can be said, though, is that NeNe Leakes – who says she’s reached out to her frenemy – is not paying the rumors any mind and is hoping the best for the couple.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo as part of the 2023 TV schedule .