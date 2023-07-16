Open in App
Camila Morrone stuns in blue bikini after landing Emmy nod for role in Daisy Jones & The Six

By Howell Davies,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lyhV_0nSMlPoa00

LAID-back Camila Morrone is a perfect ten — after landing an Emmy nod for her role in TV’s Daisy Jones & The Six.

The actress, 26, plays photographer Camila Alvarez in the drama series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186efd_0nSMlPoa00
Camila Morrone looked stunning as she lounged in a blue bikini Credit: Mark Kayne/ Apix Syndication/Lickerish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AIKl_0nSMlPoa00
Camila has landed an Emmy nod for her role in TV’s Daisy Jones & The Six Credit: Capture Media Agency

Camila said of her nomination: “I never expected this in my wildest dreams.”

The show was produced by Reese Witherspoon and adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name.

She will also soon star in literary drama Gonzo Girl.

The Los Angeles native first rose to fame after starring in James Franco's film Bukowski.

Since then, Camila has starred in Never Goin' Back, Death Wish, Mickey and the Bear, and Valley Girl.

Camila also has a successful modelling career, appearing on the cover of the Turkish edition of Vogue in 2016.

In 2017 Camila began dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio after meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, in August 2022, it was revealed that Leo and Camila have quietly separated after drifting apart.

A source revealed: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.

“There are no bad feelings between them.

It just came to a natural conclusion.”

