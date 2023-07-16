Open in App
The US Sun

Love Island’s Ella Thomas breaks down in tears in explosive row with Tyrique as romance hangs by a thread

By Lucy Murgatroyd,

6 days ago

LOVE Island's Ella Thomas broke down in tears in an explosive row with Tyrique Hyde as their romance hangs by a thread.

The pair clashed during tonight's episode as they argued over Tyrique's ex - latest bombshell Ella Barnes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081DyR_0nSMlG7H00
Ella was in tears on Love Island tonight Credit: Eroteme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4BA7_0nSMlG7H00
Tyrique stormed off after their argument Credit: Eroteme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qGdr_0nSMlG7H00
Ella B knew Tyrique before the villa Credit: Eroteme

When Ella B arrived in the villa she told everyone that she has had history with Tyrique - and wanted to steal him off Ella T.

And her arrival has certainly caused a few issues.

Tonight Ella T told Tyrique: "So I spoke to Ella today, you told me you weren't on it but she told me you were flirting."

Her words didn't sit well with Tyrique and he replied: "She knows what she's doing, why wouldn't you talk to me after.

"So you don't trust me now?"

A fed up Ella said back: "Since she came in you've been singing her praises.

"I've not done anything to you can you calm down, I'm just trying to have a conversation."

Ella broke down in tears explaining the situation to pal Whitney.

Meanwhile one couple will be dumped from the villa tomorrow in a shock Love Island elimination.

The axing follows two recouplings in just two days as relationships in the villa are have been pushed to the limit.

The power was put in viewers' hands, with them having the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple.

It means the pairing with the least votes will say their goodbyes tomorrow.

Others begged Jess to call it a day with Sammy as they clashed in the villa.

Jess wasted no time setting new bombshell Josh Brocklebank straight following Friday's shock recoupling, telling him that her head was very much with Sammy.

He respected her honesty and gave her a tight hug and peck on the cheek to show he held no hard feelings.

But Jess was less than enthused by Sammy's lukewarm attitude towards their romance later in the evening.

