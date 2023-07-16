Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4-year-old girl dies after choking on food at Costco

By Vivian Chow,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0WkU_0nSMjGBh00

(KTLA) – A 4-year-old girl has died after choking on food at a Costco store in Washington state.

The incident happened at a Costco in Kennewick, Washington, on July 9, according to local news station KNDU.

The girl was believed to be eating a hot dog at the time, the Benton County Coroner told the outlet.

As the girl was choking, bystanders in the store attempted to use CPR and an AED to help the girl, officials said. The choking incident was “heavily witnessed” by shoppers and employees, according to reports.

Once they arrived, EMS staff reportedly removed some food from the girl’s mouth before transporting her to a local hospital.

The girl later died at the hospital from asphyxia due to choking, KNDU reported.

According to officials, no autopsy was conducted on the girl because the choking was witnessed and emergency staff were on the scene.

The Costco store was closed early for business that day, but reopened the next day. No further details were released on the case.

The Benton County Coroner said the girl was only a few days away from her fifth birthday when the incident occurred.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PD: Tattoo artist arrested after minor posing as adult gets tattoo without parents permission
Mcallen, TX10 days ago
Is this California’s $1 billion Powerball winner?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
South Carolina restaurant worker arrested for allegedly tampering with food
Union, SC2 days ago
Woman says she was fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Rincon, GA6 hours ago
Dr. Temple Grandin presents documentary at WTAMU screening
Canyon, TX2 days ago
Family’s TikTok video of ‘unsanitary’ conditions at Myrtle Beach hotel goes viral
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Amarillo Zoo introduces Today in Amarillo to Britney the Glass Lizard
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Two suspects charged in connection to Douglas shooting shortly after being released from jail on other felony charges
Douglas, GA19 days ago
Surviving driver charged in deadly I-95 crash in Stafford, the deceased identified
Stafford, VA16 days ago
Woman’s lawsuit against California restaurant claims dish was too spicy, ‘unfit for human consumption’
Los Gatos, CA3 days ago
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in California
Long Beach, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy