Chula Vista police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Officers arrested one person on suspicion of driving under the influence at a Chula Vista DUI checkpoint, authorities said Sunday.

They conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the 1200 block of Eastlake Parkway.

Teams screened a total of 709 vehicles out of the 2,611 that passed through the checkpoint, with six drivers submitting to field sobriety tests, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

In addition, officers issued eight citations for those without licenses or with a suspended license, and impounded four vehicles.

– City News Service