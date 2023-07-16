Open in App
Times of San Diego

Mountain Biker Overcome, Dies, After Joining Search to Find Hikers in Distress

By Editor,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMxkK_0nSMU06r00
Carrizo Gorge. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A mountain biker died after helping authorities locate four distressed hikers in the Carrizo Gorge area in the Jacumba Mountains, authorities said Sunday.

Cal Fire San Diego responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a distress call, and with the assistance of three mountain bikers, officials were able to locate the hikers a quarter-mile east of the trailhead, authorities said.

Shortly afterward, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was sent to treat the hikers, but all declined transport and were released.

Two of the three mountain bikers were also treated and released, with both refusing transport, according to Cal Fire.

The third biker was placed in an air-conditioned vehicle while waiting for a helicopter ambulance to provide transport to the nearest hospital.

“While being transported, the biker went into CPR status and was pronounced dead on scene,” a Cal Fire official said.

Temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees in the area this weekend, according to forecasters.

– City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Person Killed After Crashing into Center Divider on I-15 in Kearny Mesa
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Man Shot, Killed After Argument at Chollas Creek Homeless Camp
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit Probes Fire That Gutted Lemon Grove Motel Room
Lemon Grove, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cop, Tow Truck Driver Join to Help Ailing Driver Following Bay Park Crash
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Good Samaritan Shot in Leg After Intervening in Fight Near East Village, Suspects at Large
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Suspect Already in Custody on Arson, Assault Charges Arrested Again After Lemon Grove Fire
Lemon Grove, CA20 hours ago
Crews Control Morning Brush Fire That Burned 3 Acres at MCAS Miramar
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Opinion: Despite Surge in Strays, Humane Society Is Committed to Find Homes for Healthy Animals
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Autopsy: Las Colinas Jail Inmate Vianna Granillo, 25, Died from Septic Shock
Santee, CA3 days ago
GPS Gives Up Auto Theft Suspect’s Location Prompting Standoff in El Cajon Motel Room
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
San Diego Police Seek to Lease Three New Helicopters to Replace 18-Year-Old Units
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Suspect, 50, Arrested in Saturday’s Fatal Hit-and-Run on Carlsbad Freeway Ramp
Carlsbad, CA4 days ago
Woman Arrested After Stabbing Another Woman and a Man Who Tried to Break Up the Fight
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Former Carlsbad Resident Who Defrauded Small Business of $600K Sentenced to 21 Months
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
Barbie-Pink Headwear Tops Opening Day Hat Contest at Del Mar — Horses Ran, Too
Del Mar, CA1 day ago
Opinion: Del Mar Fairgrounds Has Key Role in County’s Wildfire Response Strategy
Del Mar, CA3 days ago
(Not So) Pesky Flies: How a UCSD Team Discovered That Fruit Flies Can Help in COVID-19 Fight
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
SD Community College District’s Ruben Diaz Named Outstanding Law Officer of the Year
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Pala Band of Mission Indians makes historic agreement with California
Pala, CA2 days ago
Ex-Scripps Health Employee Sentenced for Stealing Patient Data for Unemployment Claims
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Valle in Oceanside Recognized as San Diego Area’s 5th Michelin Star Restaurant
Oceanside, CA4 days ago
FACT CHECK: No, The City Of San Diego Is Not Flying A Flag In Support Of Pedophiles
San Diego, CA6 days ago
1,050 Units of Blood Collected at Comic-Con Drive
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy