Mountain Biker Overcome, Dies, After Joining Search to Find Hikers in Distress

Carrizo Gorge. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A mountain biker died after helping authorities locate four distressed hikers in the Carrizo Gorge area in the Jacumba Mountains, authorities said Sunday.

Cal Fire San Diego responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a distress call, and with the assistance of three mountain bikers, officials were able to locate the hikers a quarter-mile east of the trailhead, authorities said.

Shortly afterward, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was sent to treat the hikers, but all declined transport and were released.

Two of the three mountain bikers were also treated and released, with both refusing transport, according to Cal Fire.

The third biker was placed in an air-conditioned vehicle while waiting for a helicopter ambulance to provide transport to the nearest hospital.

“While being transported, the biker went into CPR status and was pronounced dead on scene,” a Cal Fire official said.

Temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees in the area this weekend, according to forecasters.

– City News Service