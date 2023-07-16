Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans, DeAndre Hopkins basically confirm signing on social media

By Mike Moraitis,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc0Iw_0nSMAhMD00

While the deal has yet to be made official, both the Tennessee Titans and free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have basically confirmed an agreement is in place.

News broke Sunday afternoon that Hopkins was expected to sign with the Titans. The deal is reportedly worth $26 million over two years, and can reach up to $32 million with incentives (full breakdown here).

Of course, the word “expected” gave us pause before getting too excited, but social media posts from both sides have since put us at ease, as did comments from head coach Mike Vrabel.

First, here’s a look at what Hopkins and the Titans posted:

The photo of Hopkins and Henry is from the summer of 2022, when the Titans and Arizona Cardinals held joint practices with one another.

As for the “Nashville’s a vibe” tweet, that comes from music producer and musician, Bam Rich, who met Hopkins during his Titans visit and revealed that was Hopkins’ reaction to Nashville.

As if those two posts weren’t enough, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed he knew Hopkins was signing on Saturday when asked about the breaking news while on the golf course at the American Century Championship.

So, yes, this is happening and we are absolutely here for it.

