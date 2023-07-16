Open in App
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Teenage Crash Victim Using Zumba Classes To Raise Money For Medical Bills

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IE28_0nSM7MVs00

A 16-year-old girl is on a long road to recovery after a crash investigators say was caused by an unlicensed driver. The four-vehicle-chain reaction crash happened near 129th East Avenue and 31st Street back in April.

Bridgette Hennings says her daughter Deja is fun and loving, and the kind of person you would want to know. She says her daughter's life has changed forever because of a person who should not have been behind the wheel.

"I was here at home, and I got that call that no parent ever wants to get," Hennings said.

Bridgette Hennings says her daughter Deja was driving her brother from a family member's home when a driver who had been convicted twice before of driving without a license and who was in court before the crash pulled in front of another driver. The chain reaction caused her daughter to crash into a semi-truck.

"My son miraculously all he had was just a little cut across his forehead. My daughter couldn't feel her legs," Hennings said.

It has been a long journey to recovery for Deja.

"There was a sever of her spinal cord so at first the doctors were like we can't tell you what's going to happen. The good thing is that she is young, so that is good on her side, but we don't know what she will actually regain," Hennings said.

She says her daughter was in a neck and back brace and she's still not able to walk, but she does have full function of her upper body.

"So now it's trying to learn how to navigate the world without being able to walk right now," Hennings said.

Bridgette says a GoFundMe was created to try to offset some of her medical bills, but she has also found creative ways to raise money. She's used her skills as a Zumba instructor to host a danceathon.

"It was to help with the cost of everything, but also to bring people together to show support of Deja," Hennings said.

Hennings says she plans to host another danceathon class to raise money.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK newsLocal Tulsa, OK
Police: Intoxicated Man Arrested After Pushing Children Into Pool
Tulsa, OK8 hours ago
Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Desert Eagle Pistol After Home Break-In
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Tulsa Police Community Engagement Unit Aims To Connect, Build Trust With Younger Generation
Tulsa, OK21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Person Alert Activated For 57-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In Okfuskee County
Okemah, OK19 hours ago
Manhunt Underway For Suspect In Tulsa Shooting And Robbery Case
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
1 Dead After Wreck Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa, Police Say
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
1 Dead After Crash North Of Skiatook
Skiatook, OK2 days ago
Silver Alert Issued By OHP For 75-Year-Old Man From Coweta
Coweta, OK2 days ago
Broken Arrow Nonprofit Helps First-Year Teachers Fill Their Classrooms
Broken Arrow, OK2 days ago
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Looks To Fill More Than 100 Detention Center Positions
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Police: Body Found In Stillwater, Homicide Investigation Underway
Stillwater, OK2 days ago
Silver Alert Canceled After 75-Year-Old Man Found Safe
Coweta, OK2 days ago
Major Improvements Coming To Mud Valley Road In Tahlequah
Tahlequah, OK1 day ago
Tulsa Public Schools mourns elementary school principal
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
State Supt. Walters Supports TPS Board Member Following Reprimand After Prayer At Graduation
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Gov. Stitt Expresses Concerns Over Court Cases Questioning State Laws for Tribal Citizens
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
'I Feel Empowered': Young Tulsa Boxers Aged 10 & 12 Head To Ohio For USA Women's Championship
Tulsa, OK18 hours ago
Significant Progress Made On Zink Dam And Whitewater Flume Project Along Arkansas River
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Severe Storms Move Into Green Country
Adair, OK2 days ago
Kids Learn Life And Basketball Skills At OKC Thunder Youth Camp
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma State's Big 12 Men's Basketball Pairings Set For 2023-2024 Season
Stillwater, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy