Body of missing boater recovered from Lake Norman, officials say

The body of a missing boater has been recovered after an extensive search of Lake Norman, according to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Department.

The search began near the sandbar just after 7 p.m. The body was recovered several hours later.

Channel 9 spoke with Cornelius Fire Captain E.J. McCormick at the scene.

McCormick said Cornelius Fire, Huntersville Fire, Denver Fire, Charlotte Fire, and Sherills Ford Fire Departments aided in the search, along with the Cornelius Police Department and N.C. Wildlife.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

