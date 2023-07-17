Open in App
Body of missing boater recovered from Lake Norman, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqwKQ_0nSLxdw500

The body of a missing boater has been recovered after an extensive search of Lake Norman, according to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Department.

The search began near the sandbar just after 7 p.m. The body was recovered several hours later.

ALSO READ: No swim advisory lifted at Lake Norman cove after sewage discharge

Channel 9 spoke with Cornelius Fire Captain E.J. McCormick at the scene.

McCormick said Cornelius Fire, Huntersville Fire, Denver Fire, Charlotte Fire, and Sherills Ford Fire Departments aided in the search, along with the Cornelius Police Department and N.C. Wildlife.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘He was love’: Family of teen who drowned at Lake Norman working hard to preserve his legacy)


