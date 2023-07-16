Open in App
Golf.com

After a rules misunderstanding, World No. 3 golfer is hit with 7 penalty strokes

By Jack Hirsh,

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Teen Mom Awarded $225,000 After County Falsely Accuses Her of Being an Unfit Parent
San Diego, CA25 days ago
Why Is Los Angeles 'Painting' Its Streets? The Answer May Surprise You.
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy