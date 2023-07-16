Open in App
The Oregonian

Student voices: Opening my eyes to the human stories beyond the news

By Supattra NamnonSt. Mary's Academy,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Unwavering love of words helps Albany teen reach the world
Albany, OR1 day ago
Student voices: A different journalism camp experience is life-changing nonetheless
Albany, OR2 days ago
Family member’s passing leads student to rethink his values
Keizer, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oregon State University professors blend robotics and action on the mat
Corvallis, OR2 hours ago
Student voices: Stepping out of my comfort zone for a memorable week
Corvallis, OR2 days ago
Corvallis vintage store Lint creating community through clothing
Corvallis, OR10 hours ago
I can’t wait for HSJI 2024
Corvallis, OR1 day ago
Oregon Ducks beach volleyball players detail disparate treatment that experts say could violate Title IX
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Oregon Ducks AD Rob Mullens ‘more confident than ever’ in Pac-12′s pursuit of new media rights deal
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Questions aplenty at Pac-12 media day about Oregon State’s quarterback dilemma
Corvallis, OR1 day ago
10 most expensive homes sold on the northern Oregon coast, July 10-16
Arch Cape, OR2 days ago
Motorcyclist associated with street racing identified in fatal N Portland crash
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon State defensive linemen Thomas Sio, Omarion Fa’amoe medically retire from football
Corvallis, OR2 days ago
Silverton man who fired at officers from stolen car, fatally hit woman in Keizer, sentenced to 17 years in prison
Keizer, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy