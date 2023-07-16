Open in App
FOX 16 News

Musk says Twitter has lost nearly 50 percent of ad revenue, struggling with a ‘heavy debt load’

By Miranda NazzaroThe Hill,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lv5gp_0nSLj8D900

( The Hill ) – The financial woes for Twitter appear to be continuing as owner Elon Musk announced the platform is experiencing a nearly 50 percent drop in advertising revenue as it struggles with heavy debt load.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” Twitter owner Musk wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Musk, who also serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter last fall in a $44 billion deal. He served as the social media platform’s CEO before stepping down last month and serving as executive chair and chief technology officer.

Since taking over the company in October, the billionaire made a series of controversial choices, including mass layoffs , firing top executives and launching the Twitter Blue program , which requires users to pay a monthly subscription for the verification check. Musk also pulled back on various content moderation measures, reinstating previously suspended accounts like that of former President Trump , while limiting how many tweets users can read in a day.

He tried to reassure advertisers concerned about these choices, telling the BBC in April the platform is “roughly breaking even,” after his tumultuous takeover. Musk told BBC most of the advertisers had returned following their exodus, BBC reported.

In May , Musk hired new CEO, Linda Yaccarino , a former head of advertising for NBCUniversal, who he said would focus on mostly business operations including product design and new technology.

The news comes days after Matthew Price, CEO of Cloudflare, a web security firm, announced Twitter’s traffic has plunged since Musk purchased the social media platform.

Earlier this month, Meta launched a new text-based platform that directly rivals Twitter. The platform reached 100 million downloads within the first week of its release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Central Arkansas families and law enforcement come together for annual Missing Persons Event
Benton, AR4 days ago
Woman hands infant to couple dining at Hollywood restaurant
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Fearless 40: Fordyce
Fordyce, AR4 days ago
Potential buyer shares plan for Pines Mall
Pine Bluff, AR4 days ago
Traffic Alert: I-40 eastbound traffic in Conway slowed due to accident
Conway, AR1 hour ago
Arkansans thinking about how they would spend $1 billion Powerball prize
Sherwood, AR4 days ago
‘This place is a little more than just pizza’: Little Rock Hungry Howie’s to reopen after March 31 tornado
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Fearless 40: Star City
Star City, AR2 days ago
‘We’ll figure it out, I promise you that’: Hoover police address Carlee Russell disappearance, rumors surrounding case
Hoover, AL4 days ago
Police make arrest in Dec 2022 west Little Rock homicide investigation
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Big Mac, big bucks: Photo of McDonald’s prices at Connecticut restaurant go viral on Twitter
Darien, CT3 days ago
Family’s TikTok video of ‘unsanitary’ conditions at Myrtle Beach hotel goes viral
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Teen Mom Awarded $225,000 After County Falsely Accuses Her of Being an Unfit Parent
San Diego, CA25 days ago
Three $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Little Rock Rangers gear up to play first-ever playoff game
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Feds launch probe after 16-year-old boy dies at Mississippi poultry plant
Hattiesburg, MS4 days ago
Little Rock 911 implementing new system with community still concerned about calls being answered
Little Rock, AR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy