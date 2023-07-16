“You a millionaire too” - Dwyane Wade explains why both he and Gabrielle Union signed a prenup

For the most part, if you find yourself playing in the NBA, there's a very good chance that you are making a lot of money. That was certainly the case for Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade , who earned over $198 million just off of his NBA contracts alone. When you also consider that Wade is married to Gabrielle Union, who is a world-famous actress, it's safe to say they have quite a bit of money on their hands. That's also the main reason why both Wade and Union signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married, which may surprise some.

Wade on both him and Gabrielle Union signing a prenup

A prenuptial agreement, commonly known as a prenup, is a contract that married couples create that lists out each person's assets and debts and how they will be handled in the event of a divorce. These agreements can be helpful in mediating divorces but can also be a powerful financial tool as well. Given how much money both Wade and Union make on their own, Wade explained why they should sign a prenup before getting married.

" What she has, and that's the thing, I told her the same way, I'll sign a prenup too. You a millionaire, you got money, you work hard for yourself…But what I don't want her to do is, if she decide to move on from me, she got 200, and I got ten, because I been spending all my money on all these dance recitals, all these games, all these trips, everything. And I understand like 'Oh, a man should take care of everything.' I do. I take care of my momma, I take care of my daddy, I take care of boom, boom, boom, boom. " - Dwyane Wade, Club Shay Shay

Wade on why a prenup makes sense for him

In some cases, signing a prenup seems a bit excessive, but when you consider how much cash Wade and Union are bringing in on their own, and then combine those figures, it makes sense. In another sense, though, it may not make sense to go through all the work to fight over money or assets when both of these stars have so much money. Wade quickly explained why that isn't necessarily the case, and provides a good example as to why that thought process is incorrect.

" When it comes to me and my wife, we go on trips, we go on all this stuff, y'all see the big trips, my wife will put on the big trips. It's a whole calendar year where I have to step in, and I have to make sure that the relationship is spicy, that it's sexy, this and that, and my credit card gets used through everything. " - Dwyane Wade, Club Shay Shay

It initially does seem confusing to see two people with so much money be concerned with their finances in a situation that may not even end up occurring, but money can vanish in the blink of an eye nowadays, so it's good to have these scenarios planned for. Unsurprisingly, Wade and Union have all their ducks in a row here, but here's hoping it doesn't come to a point where their prenup has to be relied upon in a divorce between the two.