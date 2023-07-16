"Him averaging 20 points, and I held him to eight" - LeBron James' high school diary details how he shut down his match up who was extra physical with him

In the 2001–02 basketball season, a young LeBron James kept a SLAM magazine diary detailing his basketball journey. One of his entries was about a particular player who got extra physical with him. James got the last laugh, as he was able to shut him down way below his average.

This ain't football

"... we played Brush, a local school, and I took more hits in that game than I did the whole football season," James wrote . "This kid who's going to Ohio State for football just tackled me. What made it so bad is, they ran a clear-out for him, and I just stripped him. Then I went for the dunk, and he tried to take me out. You know, he just got frustrated, him averaging 20 points, and I held him to eight. I heard he was nice, a good player, so I just wanted to go in and try to shut him down. They were trying to punk us the whole night, so we had to get in their heads. Them trying to get into it physically with us, we had to get into them mentally ."

James was a two-player sport for St. Vincent.-St.Mary. He played football for two seasons, his sophomore and junior years as a wide receiver. Stats reveal that he had a total of 103 catches for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns. And so James knows the difference in physicality between the two sports. The guy he played against was not playing by the rules, so he had to teach him a lesson.

Mind games

The entry reveals a young James' mindset about the game of basketball. For him, it's always been more of a mental than a physical game. Yes, the man is athletic and can do whatever he wants. But he knows the mind can overpower the body, so he chooses to sharpen his brain as much as possible.

Perhaps the biggest mental game LeBron played was in the 2016 NBA Finals. Down 3-1 against a 73-win Golden State Warriors team, almost everyone — even Cleveland Cavaliers fans — was convinced that the series was over.

But the Cavaliers climbed back game after game until they tied it up at three games apiece. After Game 6, James signaled to his teammates that the Warriors were physically and mentally doomed. James knew the pressure was on them to win Game 7 or be the laughingstock of the entire NBA. With this on his mind, James and the Cavaliers confidently took the floor in Game 7. As etched in history, they mounted an epic comeback to win it all.