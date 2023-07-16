Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

"Him averaging 20 points, and I held him to eight" - LeBron James' high school diary details how he shut down his match up who was extra physical with him

By Virgil Villanueva,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xd3lM_0nSLhQqA00

In the 2001–02 basketball season, a young LeBron James kept a SLAM magazine diary detailing his basketball journey. One of his entries was about a particular player who got extra physical with him. James got the last laugh, as he was able to shut him down way below his average.

This ain't football

"... we played Brush, a local school, and I took more hits in that game than I did the whole football season," James wrote . "This kid who's going to Ohio State for football just tackled me. What made it so bad is, they ran a clear-out for him, and I just stripped him. Then I went for the dunk, and he tried to take me out. You know, he just got frustrated, him averaging 20 points, and I held him to eight. I heard he was nice, a good player, so I just wanted to go in and try to shut him down. They were trying to punk us the whole night, so we had to get in their heads. Them trying to get into it physically with us, we had to get into them mentally ."

James was a two-player sport for St. Vincent.-St.Mary. He played football for two seasons, his sophomore and junior years as a wide receiver. Stats reveal that he had a total of 103 catches for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns. And so James knows the difference in physicality between the two sports. The guy he played against was not playing by the rules, so he had to teach him a lesson.

Mind games

The entry reveals a young James' mindset about the game of basketball. For him, it's always been more of a mental than a physical game. Yes, the man is athletic and can do whatever he wants. But he knows the mind can overpower the body, so he chooses to sharpen his brain as much as possible.

Perhaps the biggest mental game LeBron played was in the 2016 NBA Finals. Down 3-1 against a 73-win Golden State Warriors team, almost everyone — even Cleveland Cavaliers fans — was convinced that the series was over.

But the Cavaliers climbed back game after game until they tied it up at three games apiece. After Game 6, James signaled to his teammates that the Warriors were physically and mentally doomed. James knew the pressure was on them to win Game 7 or be the laughingstock of the entire NBA. With this on his mind, James and the Cavaliers confidently took the floor in Game 7. As etched in history, they mounted an epic comeback to win it all.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"He was killing us":Brian Shaw on why Rasheed Wallace was the toughest to defend during the Lakers' 2000 title run
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kobe Bryant’s nephew broke down in tears after getting touching birthday gift from Austin Reaves
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
'I don't give a f—': Rap superstar Drake reportedly shells out $230k fine for playing past curfew at Detroit show
Detroit, MI10 days ago
Jeezy Explains How Things Went Left After Word Got Out That He Owned ‘One Of The Nicest Steakhouses’ In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Why Too Short didn't want 2Pac in his circle of friends
Oakland, CA11 days ago
Jeezy Says His High-End Atlanta Restaurant Went Downhill After He Announced He Owned It, ‘Turned Into Freaknik’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Ayesha Curry responds after awkward Drake moment goes viral
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
"If Sylvester Stallone is getting $20 million a movie, I can't imagine why Michael doesn't get $20 million for a season." - Phil Jackson on how much MJ should be paid
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Shaq says he once bought a house because it was right across Paula Abdul’s home: “ Didn’t even look inside”
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 5th Signature Sneaker is Here
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy