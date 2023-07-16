"It’s very important for younger players to look at the older players" - Dirk Nowitzki on learning from Steve Nash and Michael Finley as a rookie

Dirk Nowitzki could say he was mentally ready when he traveled to the U.S. to become an NBA player. In his head, challenges were already waiting, and he had to face them or become a bust. Fortunately for Dirk, he crossed paths with Steve Nash and Michael Finley , two young Dallas Mavericks veterans who had the same mentality as him and weren't stingy in helping him reach his full potential.

" I kind of had to grow up here, I had to live by myself, I had to learn the language better to get along," Nowitzki told Mavs.com in 2020. "I had to perform obviously on the court, get stronger, get used to that NBA way of playing, so I'm so busy always working out and getting better and then you're kind of caught up in that. You're just trying to make it and trying to chase the better players and look up to some of the older players that I was watching on my team and try to learn from them, whether it was Steve Nash or Michael Finley ."

" They taught me a lot how to act on and off the floor, and I think it's very important for younger players to look at the older players," he continued. "What is their routine like, what do they eat, how do they talk to the media, at fan events and appearances, how do they act? You just pick the brain from these older guys, and then you kind of find your own routine ."

Bond that goes beyond basketball

Despite being gifted with height and innate basketball skills, Nowitzki had difficulty finding his niche on basketball's biggest stage. At the time, big men were expected to bang inside the paint, but the sweet-shooting German wasn't honed that way. Dirk knew time was not on his side, and he had to soak up everything he needed to learn from Nash and Finley if he wanted to be successful in his career.

The process was no walk in the park, but Nowitzki remained patient. Over time, Nowitzki improved, and their chemistry resulted in an incredible bond that goes beyond basketball as "German Jesus" realized that he, Nash, and Finley had so much in common as players and persons.

Looking back, Nowitzki was grateful for having Nash and Finley in his formative years in the NBA as mentors and, more importantly, as friends.

"Steve, at the time, we came in the same year here to Dallas (in 1998), but he'd already been up in Phoenix a couple years before that. Mike had obviously been established and was the best player here (in Dallas). So I kind of like hung onto them and tried to learn as much as I could," Nowitzki reflected. "There's no such thing as a bad question, and I just picked their brain and saw what their routine was like, and then I also learned how to be great in the community and try to help out and establish yourself."

"I always credit Steve (Nash) and Michael (Finley)," he admitted. "Not only were they great pros on the court, but they were great pros off the floor and they cared about their community and they wanted to make a difference ."

They never really knew what they could've accomplished

When Nowitzki arrived in Dallas, Finley was coming off his first-best season in the NBA, having logged 21.5 points per outing in his first 82 games as a starter. Dirk followed suit the following season and logged his first career-best averages in his sophomore year in the league – 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, Nash joined the party and had his breakout season in 2000-01, tallying 15.6 points and 7.3 assists per game. In three consecutive seasons, the Mavs built three All-Star players and the team had found the faces of the franchise.

In 2001, the Mavericks broke the 50-win mark and finished the season with a remarkable 53-29 record. Dallas was on a roll with Nowitzki, Nash and Finley in the frontline, and they became top playoff contenders in the West until 2004.

In the summer of '04, the Mavs feared that Nash had the potential to be an injury-prone player, and they decided to deal him back to the Phoenix Suns. At the same time, Dallas was already sold on Nowitzki as the main guy, and they wanted to have a new look. In it, the aging Finley was no longer included, so they shipped the two-time All-Star to the San Antonio Spurs.

Under Nowitzki's leadership, the Mavs made it to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Nash won the NBA MVP in two consecutive seasons with the Suns, while Finley won an NBA title with the Spurs. Stating the obvious, all three of them achieved more after their split.

Seeing how things played out, Finley couldn't help but think, what if he, Nash, and Nowitzki stayed together for a more extended period of time in Dallas.

" My 'what if' was what if we stay together in Dallas? What could've happened? That's one of the things I think about all the time. What would've happened? I don't think they (Nash and Nowitzki) would've three MVPs among them, but I think we would've won multiple championships ," Finley once said.