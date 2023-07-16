CHRIS WHEELER COMMENT: Erik ten Hag showed ruthless side by taking captaincy away from Harry Maguire

Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and now Harry Maguire. You have to hand it to Erik ten Hag, he doesn’t do things by halves. No picking on the small fries at Manchester United. No taking the easy way out.

Ten Hag’s grip on this team is tightening all the time. When Ronaldo took on his manager in the autumn, there was only going to be one winner and it wasn’t United’s iconic No 7.

When De Gea and United agreed a new contract, Ten Hag wasn’t afraid to dig in his heels and insist that a goalkeeper who had just broken the club records for appearances and clean sheets was no longer required.

Now Maguire has fallen victim to Ten Hag’s ruthless streak, unceremoniously dumped as captain on his first day back in pre-season training.

It’s not like this decision hasn’t been coming. In some respects, it was long overdue. Maguire has been a nominal captain for some time, spending long periods warming the bench while de facto skipper Bruno Fernandes wore the armband.

Ten Hag has made some big decisions and this is slowly becoming his United team

But having been reluctant to rock the boat too quickly when he walked through the door at Old Trafford a year ago, without seeing what Maguire and Fernandes had to offer, Ten Hag didn’t waste time this summer.

Maguire, who has led United for the last three-and-a-half years, is captain no longer. Whether it is the prelude to him leaving remains to be seen amid interest from West Ham.

Maguire wants to stay and United certainly aren’t forcing him out, but eight Premier League starts last season doesn’t seem nearly enough for a 30-year-old player who has been told by Gareth Southgate that he needs first-team football to be guaranteed a starting place at the Euros next summer.

Maguire has worn the armband well, even if he wasn’t always the most inspirational of leaders.

You picture him sat alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Belgrade in October 2019 speaking with authority about what United’s players would do if they were racially abused in a Europa League tie against Partizan a week after he witnessed his England teammates being targeted in Bulgaria.

You recall him organising for care packages to be delivered to pensioners in his home village of Mosborough, South Yorkshire, during the pandemic.

But Maguire’s captaincy had come under fire even before Ten Hag arrived, when Ronaldo and Paul Pogba were part of a delegation that urged interim boss Ralf Rangnick to drop the England man.

And when Ronaldo took Maguire to task in the dressing-room for saying in a TV interview after one game that United’s forwards had to take their chances.

Ten Hag allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club

Ten Hag also wasn't afraid to let David de Gea depart

His decision over Maguire is another step towards ten Hag shaping the team in his own image

Under Ten Hag, it became simply awkward. Having settled on Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice pairing in central defence, the captain was a regular and conspicuous substitute.

When United won the Carabao Cup in February, Maguire came off the bench in the 88th minute to lift the trophy.

He didn’t even get on the pitch in the FA Cup final three months later, even though Martinez was out through injury.

Maguire loitered on the periphery afterwards, unable to offer much in the way of support or leadership as United’s players absorbed their defeat to Manchester City.

That game emphasised the gap between the two teams to Ten Hag. It spelt the end for De Gea who convinced the manager that he couldn’t wait any longer to sign a goalkeeper who is better with the ball at his feet. Andre Onana will replace him as United’s No.1 this week.

It will also go down as Maguire’s last match as captain, albeit one he watched from the bench.

Once again, big names or reputations have been no barrier for Ten Hag when it comes to making the big calls. Just as it was when he benched Marcus Rashford at Wolves in December for oversleeping when previous United managers may have been inclined to turn a blind eye.

It has taken time, as Ten Hag always knew it would. But, slowly, this is becoming his team with his hallmark on it.