WIMBLEDON 2023 HIGHS AND LOWS: Eubanks a welcome addition as it may have been different for Murray

Wimbledon came to a close as Carlos Alcaraz pulled off the seemingly impossible to dethrone Novak Djokovic after four consecutive wins in England.

There have been many things to take away from the competition, from Liam Broady's sensational upset to Katie Boulter putting her name on the map in her home country.

Despite the Brits all crasheing out early, there were still so many highs at the tournament - while there was one clear winner for best match of the whole tournament.

Mail Sport has taken a look at the highs and the lows from Wimbledon this year.

The 20-year-old impressed on Centre Court as he beat Djokovic, who is 16 years older

Most welcome addition

It is easy for young athletes in any sport, perhaps tennis in particular, to feel ground down by the daily stresses and the pressure upon them to deliver.

Therefore it was refreshing to witness someone like American Chris Eubanks emerge from left field to make the quarter finals. His sheer joy at being out there made him an instantly popular figure, and a reminder to all that this really is not such a bad life.

The Russians were coming

By and large the Russian and Belarussian contingent were politely received and given a fair hearing by the Wimbledon public.

The odd one, such as Andrey Rublev, went down well. The All England Club will be relieved that activists made surprisingly little noise around the tournament. It perhaps helped that the Ukrainian women, buoyed by support, performed creditably.

This issue, however, is not one that is likely to go away soon, and we have not heard the last of it.

Imponderables

A number of what ifs in this tournament, two in particular. If the Andy Murray versus Stefanos Tsitsipas match had not been called off for the night you suspect that the Scot would have won, and it could have opened up a deep run for the twice champion in a decent part of the draw.

Ons Jabeur’s chances were reduced by the women’s final being played indoors due to unusual stormy (but dry) weather. The roof is a Godsend in a rain-hit year, but it always throws up questions as well.

Christopher Eubanks' run to the last eight was one of the highlights of this year's tournament

The shape of things to come

While Novak Djokovic will stay around the top of the men’s game, the shape of the future is undoubtedly forming. Denmark’s Holger Rune displayed his rapid improvement, while Italy’s Jannik Sinner ran the Serb closer than the score suggested in the semi-final.

Women’s tennis still craves a standout player from its swollen ranks of Americans, and the jury remains out on whether that will be Coco Gauff.

Best match

Aside from the men's final, Elina Svitolina’s sudden death tiebreak win against Victoria Azarenka as the light faded on the middle Sunday evening was a reminder that a personal edge makes for the best sporting drama in a head-to-head sport.

The only singles contest that pitted a Ukrainian against a representative of the aggressor nations fully lived up to its billing. The lack of handshake was understandable, the booing of Azarenka less so, but it made for great theatre on Court One.

Absent friends

Players dropping out of tournaments for all sorts of reasons is a year-round problem for tennis, and another area in which the sport’s fractured leadership is asleep at the wheel.

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios were a miss at Wimbledon and so were Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper. The latter is, happily, back in training, the vibes around the former are less encouraging. If they can stay fit and motivated then they should be making an impact next year

If Andy Murray versus Stefanos Tsitsipas had not been called off it could have been different

Centre Court shenanigans

It remains a wonderful arena, unique in its appeal. A pleasure of Wimbledon is that people are trusted to have a drink responsibly and, unlike at most British sports events, drunks are not seen too much.

But we can do without oafs popping champagne corks in the middle of the games.

And as last year, it is an awful look that the All England Club members’ sections are so often half-empty on the show courts, when everywhere else is pretty much full.

Unsung Hero

Yorkshire umpire Richard Haigh had the grit to call out Novak Djokovic for a grunting hindrance in the semi-final, and a time violation in the same game.

The Serb is not a regular offender in the former category but the call was nonetheless correct.

The whole practice of grunting/yelping has been allowed to spiral out of control by weak officials, and at a time when the sport should be competing its light out against other sports for an audience (many of whom dislike this unnecessary tactic) it is time something was done about it.

Umpire Richard Haigh had the grit to call out Novak Djokovic for a grunting hindrance

The Brits

A decent showing in the supplementary events, but broadly a letdown when it most mattered.

Wimbledon is better when the Brits do passably well, and the lack of home contenders ought to bother the tournament more than it does.

It was disappointing to hear of the coach of one international player, who had beaten a Brit, say that a point of difference was his player being simply fitter and stronger as a result of long-term training and work.

Too much information

Paula Badosa on her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas: ‘I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning the Australian Open.

Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to leave it there.’