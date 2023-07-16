5th Annual Cuban & Hispanic American Parade held in Midtown

5th Annual Cuban & Hispanic American Parade takes place in Midtown 00:51

NEW YORK -- Sunday's rain didn't stop the Fifth Annual Cuban and Hispanic American Parade in Midtown .

It was celebration of Latin music and culture on Madison Avenue from 38th Street to 27th Street.

This year's event commemorated the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, 20 years after her passing.

"As a first Cuban rapper to kind of break ... in the United States and have a song with Celia, it's incredible to be here. The rain, you know, it's kind of slowing us down from a schedule standpoint, but I think it's a blessing to be able to be here and share in culture and community two icons that created kind of this fusion of jazz that ended up being salsa and it's influenced artists worldwide," Cuban rapper Don Dinero said.

Cuban singer-songwriter Willy Chirino, who was also honored, served as grand marshal.