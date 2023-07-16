Open in App
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer wants to sanction China over fentanyl production

By CBS New York Team,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngr9J_0nSLURc000

Sen. Schumer pushes for sanctions on China over fentanyl production 00:37

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to sanction China over the production of fentanyl .

Schumer says he will push to include the sanctions as an amendment in the upcoming defense policy bill.

He says sites across China are producing the synthetic opioid without any interference from the government.

"We have learned the sad fact of the matter is that we know where this starts and predominantly comes from, and that is China, and the Chinese government does nothing about it," Schumer said.

The amendment that would include sanctions has bipartisan support in the Senate.

It would also declare fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Metro-North service restored on New Haven, Harlem lines
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Former NYPD sergeant pleads guilty to holding cell assault
New York City, NY2 days ago
Car fire shuts down lower level of George Washington Bridge
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FBI Uncovers Disturbing Nazi and KKK Memorabilia Collection in Accused Trump Supporter's Home
Concord, NC1 hour ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
NYCHA contests lead paint violations more than other landlords
New York City, NY2 days ago
California’s Oldest and Most Notorious Prison to be Transformed into a 20M+ Rehabilitation Center
San Quentin, CA17 days ago
FDNY commissioner will testify about lithium-ion battery dangers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Shark attack survivor Lyudmila Emag speaks out
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA10 days ago
School Employee Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $130,000
Barnstead, NH13 days ago
Major DEA drug bust in Lexington leads to indictment of four; cocaine and cash seized
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Bangor Man Gets Over 2 Years in Prison for Stealing .380 Caliber Pistol
Bangor, ME4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy