Open in App
wdrb.com

Louisville women close out GLOBL Jam with 68-66 victory over Canada to secure gold medal

By WDRB Sports Staff,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Louisville City FC suffers third straight loss after Birmingham scores late
Louisville, KY8 hours ago
DOUBLE DUTY | Hancock signs on with The Ville TBT team as a player-coach
Louisville, KY1 day ago
CRAWFORD | Racing wins despite World Cup losses, stays perfect in NWSL Challenge Cup
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Taste of Kentucky welcomes new owner after nearly 40 years
Middletown, KY3 hours ago
Numbers drawn for estimated $720M Mega Millions jackpot
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Large fire breaks out at southern Indiana hotel
Clarksville, IN8 hours ago
Hundreds attend 9th annual Splash 'n' Dash to spread awareness of heat-related illnesses
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'She's nothing but positive' | Group of Louisville women party like Barbie in celebration of new movie
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Barbie makes pit stop at Louisville library ahead of movie release
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louisville Street Food Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Splash 'n' Dash at Louisville park this weekend to spread awareness of heat-related illnesses
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louisville nonprofit providing CPR training to save lives
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Multiple Louisville venues to participate in virtual international job fair next week
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Inaugural Nulu Summer Fest hosted on East Market Street in Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'We have so much work to do' | New mural in downtown Louisville commemorates 2020 social justice protests
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville law firm hosts free backpack giveaway ahead of new school year
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Norton Children's opens only pediatrician office in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
Louisville, KY2 days ago
LG&E holding public meetings to get input on retiring coal-fired, natural gas electric generators
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Balloon release held for South Louisville woman murdered 4 years ago
Elizabethtown, KY22 hours ago
'Totally unacceptable' | Louisville mayor says solving increase in youth violence remains top priority
Louisville, KY2 days ago
With fate of Castleman statue sealed, Cherokee Triangle residents brainstorm what's next for empty roundabout
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville doctor offers tips for getting kids back on sleep schedule before school begins
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Kentucky Humane Society extends 'Empty the Shelter' event to July 31
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Man killed when vehicle crashed into historic landmark on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville
Louisville, KY2 days ago
MSD could vote on proposed rate hike for Jefferson, Oldham counties on Monday
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Man dies in hit-and-run on Mellwood Avenue early Sunday, Louisville police say
Louisville, KY7 hours ago
Southern Indiana to add more electric vehicle charging stations
New Albany, IN2 days ago
'Until my last breath' | South Louisville woman keeps searching for answers 4 years after sister's murder
Louisville, KY1 day ago
1 seriously injured in rollover crash in southern Jefferson County
Louisville, KY1 day ago
East Louisville resident warns homeowners about scammers saying they're with security company
Louisville, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy