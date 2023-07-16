Open in App
2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 11 Brian Thomas Jr.

By Tyler Nettuno,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRqBi_0nSLQGI500

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Brian Kelly this season.

We’re looking at a player in the receiver room who has shown a lot of signs of promise but is yet to put it all together in the form of a breakout campaign in Brian Thomas Jr. Entering a receiver room that he’s poised to be a leader in during his junior season, he has the potential to do just that in 2023.

Brian Thomas Jr. Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Walker, Louisiana

Ht: 6-3

Wt: 205

247Sports Composite Ranking

Four Stars No. 4 in Louisiana No. 13 receiver

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Career Stats

Year G Rec Yards Avg TDs

2021 12 28 359 12.8 2

2022 13 31 361 11.6 5

Depth Chart Overview

A former top-100 recruit coming out of high school, Thomas has made 25 appearances over the last two seasons with 15 starts. He’s had just moderate production in that time, and though his numbers didn’t skyrocket as a sophomore, he did finish fourth on the team in receptions, fifth in yards and second in touchdowns.

With Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins heading to the NFL while Jack Bech transfers out, that room is much less crowded in 2023. Alongside one of the SEC’s top receivers in Malik Nabers, Thomas could be an impact player in that group.

There will be others competing for targets, though, such as Chris Hilton, Kyren Lacy and Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson. The Tigers added a pair of highly-rated true freshmen as well in Jalen Brown and Shelton Sampson Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YY8j1_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6zSG_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rRrg_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnQSO_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkmKI_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVsQo_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSWZe_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV90l_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6S0d_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvAfS_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSA4s_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSdmc_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pMiK_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoQ0L_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USxKM_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV30U_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qI43y_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpOWu_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGMvv_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vwFO_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pALO6_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZocpG_0nSLQGI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IArxN_0nSLQGI500
