2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 11 Jaxon Howard

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Brian Kelly this season.

It’s time to take a look at one of the biggest additions for the Tigers in the 2023 signing class. Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard joins a talented LSU defensive line, but it’s also one that replaces talent at the edge and could create an opening for a true freshman to make an impact.

Jaxon Howard Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Crystal, Minnesota

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 240

Depth Chart Overview

A top-15 prospect nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota, Howard was a major addition to the class after committing last July.

He joins a talented defensive line group, but it’s one that loses both starting edge players in BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye. The Tigers hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in players like Bradyn Swinson, Paris Shand and Ovie Oghoufo, but Howard alongside true freshman counterpart Dashawn Womack has the opportunity to be this year’s impact first-year on defense.