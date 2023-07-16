Video: Fighter disqualified for cup repeatedly falling out of boxer shorts in bizarre scene

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in MMA, a detached protective cup determined the result of a fight.

Fans who watched Flex Fights: Tiki Takedown 25 in Patchogue, N.Y. were treated to that exact unusualness Saturday during an amateur flyweight bout between Tommy Cox and Jason White.

According to the broadcast’s announcers, James Leonelli and Charlie Quinn, from the time of the fighters’ pre-fight checks, it was evident something was wrong with White’s cup.

“I want to point out how much Jason, the fighter in white, was fiddling with his cup,” one announcer said before the fight started. That’s a distraction. It’s not in there properly. Again, fighters: Invest the money. They’re not expensive.”

The first cup drop took place at the two-second-mark of the first round, as the piece of protective plastic equipment fell to the canvas. White hopped up, out of frustration. The overseeing ISKA official retrieved the cup and handed it back to White, who inserted it back down the trunks, only to have fall out seconds after the action resumed.

According to the Unified Rules of MMA, “a Male mixed martial artists shall also wear the appropriate groin protection.” While New York’s amateur bylaws may have its own unique language, after the cup dropped to the canvas a second time, the official disqualified White. Cox was declared the winner without having even thrown a strike or attempting a takedown.

Visibly disappointed, White crumpled to the canvas, as Cox shrugged his shoulders.

Check out the unusual sequence in a video clip posted below (per Harry Mac).