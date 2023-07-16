Open in App
Bring Me The News

National barbershop chain Floyd’s 99 opens 4th Twin Cities location

By BringMeTheNews,

6 days ago

National chain Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is set to open its fourth Twin Cities location in Edina later this month.

On Friday, Floyd’s announced a franchise location will open at 5051 France Avenue South in Edina on July 28. The company currently operates three other Twin Cities locations in Uptown, North Loop and Chanhassen.

“I’m looking forward to not only introducing the Edina community to the great services we offer here at Floyd’s, but also managing a fun team with an environment where everyone can feel welcome,” said manager Darry Evans in a statement. Evans previously worked at both the Chanhassen and Uptown locations.

Floyd’s aims to bring an “energetic vibe” to the area, according to the announcement. The location will offer haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling.

As part of its opening promotion, the new location will offer customers a free Floyd’s 99 grooming product with its services from July 28 to Aug. 4.

Nationally, Floyd’s operates more than 130 locations in 15 states.

