Draymond Green, Trae Young Rip 'Delusional' Knicks Fans

When New York Knicks fans hear the name "Trae Young," their eyes flash back to those three playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

The "World's Most Famous Arena" was the loudest it had been in quite some time during that 2021 series, mostly berating the Hawks point guard in his postseason debut. All it took were a few 30-point games by Young, who bowed on MSG's center court emblem as the Hawks wrapped up a five-game quarterfinal win, for 20,000 fans to go silent. Knicks fans have hated Young ever since for ruining the team's first playoff appearance since 2013.

Young and Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green spoke about the infamous fanbase at the "Uninterrupted" Film Festival , using the quarterfinal set against the Hawks to take a few shots at the Garden faithful.

"New York Knicks fans are f***ing delusional and miserable. They're a hard fanbase," Green said. "Trae, you go into the Garden, hitting the shots, bowing, you are very much a showman, yet that's been flipped into being a villain. I'll be the first to say it: being a villain (stinks), it's no fun."

Young also stated his aversion to such a label, but he has dealt with the unwanted designation long before he arrived in the NBA .

"I don't really like being that way, but it's been that way since high school," Young said. "When I was averaging 40 points in my senior year, I was going into other arenas and they were chanting 'overrated'. I'm not that type of person. I'd rather just go out there, put on a show, have fun, smile and get the win."

The Knicks ' 2023-24 schedule hasn't come out yet, but Young's visit should once again draw fans, especially considering the meandering nature of a Hawks team coming off an unsuccessful showing in the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament.

