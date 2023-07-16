Open in App
Daily Mail

Inter Miami must be patient with Lionel Messi, warns coach Tata Martino, ahead of club debut

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com,

7 days ago

Tata Martino has warned Inter Miami fans that they must be patient with Lionel Messi as the Argentine star will need some time to get 'physically ready' before making his debut for the club, supposedly later this month.

Martino, who knows Messi well from his time as manager of Barcelona (2013-14) and Argentina (2014-16), oversaw his first game as Inter Miami's new head coach on Saturday night — a 3-0 loss at St. Louis City SC — and is eager to integrate Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Cup (2022) winner, into the Herons' starting lineup.

'First of all, we're happy the signing of the contract was made official and he has his presentation,' said Martino, referencing to Sunday's 'Bienvenido Messi' special.

'We would've liked to have been able to gift him a win for that presentation, and we haven't been able to do it.

'Then, looking to the future, with the excitement that comes with having the best player in the world playing for your team,' Martino added after the MLS' Matchday 26. 'But also with the patience we need to have to make him physically ready so he can play at the right moment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qk85n_0nSLHNZv00
Messi was announced as Inter Miami's latest signing this weekend in a huge coup for the club

Messi, who was pictured shopping at grocery store Publix after his landing in the US earlier this week, is eyeing to don Inter Miami's pink jersey for the first time against La Liga MX's Cruz Azul on July 21 — a 2023 Leagues Cup match that will be played at Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium (pronounced ''Drive Pink'').

He was announced as the club's latest signing this weekend. The Herons will return to MLS action on Saturday, August 20, when they host Charlotte FC at home, which has been earmarked as Messi's league debut.

Three days later, Messi and his teammates, which now include Sergio Busquets, will travel to Ohio to face FC Cincinnati in the US Open cup semifinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmeqd_0nSLHNZv00
Martino &amp; Messi have previously worked together at Barcelona (2013-14) &amp; Argentina (2014-16)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYsUz_0nSLHNZv00
Inter Miami's on a 11-game losing streak and lost 3-0 away at St. Louis on Saturday evening

Those matches will provide opportunities for Messi to adjust to the pace of the game in America, if needed, leading to potential silverware in the 36-year-old's first season with Miami.

The club, co-owned by David Beckham, is currently on a rut in the league, extending its losing streak to 11 games after being defeated by St. Louis, sitting 12 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots and in last place (15) of the Eastern Conference.

Last month, Inter Miami officials chose to part ways with Phil Neville - a member of Manchester United's famous Class of 1992, like Beckham - following a stuttering start to the season.

2023-24 MLS action began in February.

