Inter Milan want to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun after his standout season in Ligue 1

Inter are considering an approach for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun but once again could struggle to meet the asking price of around £50m.

The Italian side have switched their attention to Balogun after being unable to secure the permanent signing of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Balogun could leave Arsenal this summer despite a hugely impressive season on loan at Reims, for whom he scored 22 goals.

AC Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig have all expressed their interest in Balogun.

The 22-year-old featured in Arsenal's pre-season friendly against Nuremberg and has also been included in their travelling squad for their tour of the United States.

Inter may struggle to match the asking price for Balogun as Mikel Arteta's side want £50m

Balogun, who represented both England and United States at youth level, elected to represent the latter nation on the senior stage and scored against Canada last month.

A graduate of Arsenal's academy, he has made ten senior appearances for the Gunners and has scored two goals.

He previously had a loan spell at Middlesbrough, scoring three times in 21 games.

Balogun is eager to start regularly and that is unlikely to be the case if he remains at Arsenal, with both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at the club.