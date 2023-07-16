Severe Storms Brought Road Closures throughout Warren County Causing State of Emergency





WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Warren County has had areas prone to flooding before. This time, countywide it has caused multiple business closings, road closures and warnings from elected officials throughout the county that a State of Emergency has gone into effect.

Impacting more than just low-lying areas, a statement from the County said, "the risk of flooding is high throughout Warren County after recent rains, and residents are advised to stay home if possible."

Route 46 is closed and detoured in both directions east of Ramseyburg Road following a landslide in Knowlton Township, and numerous county and local roads also are washed out or flooded.

Due to recent rainfalls and the closing of numerous roads in Warren County, all transportation services for tomorrow (Monday, July 17, 2023) have been cancelled, including the Route 57 Shuttle service.

In a letter sent to Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Doug Steinhardt, noted he is a lifelong Warren County resident, and "we are one of a close-knit community, strong and resilient, but, the recent severe weather is testing the limits of that resiliency as communities throughout the County have been decimated by the storms. " Steinardt toured much of the County to see the devastation noting "words and pictures can't do justice to the harm these storms caused, and the added harm that lied ahead without swift and immediate action". Steinhardt requested a disaster designation for Warren County, as families homes have been lost, families are displaced and many County roads are impassable. The conditions he continued "County bridges and roadways are undermined so extensively that they will take years to repair.

“The past few days have brought unprecedented rain totals to Warren County. Warren County Administration, OEM and DPW staff have been working around the clock with our local and state partners to identify storm damage and provide life-saving assistance for those in need,” said Warren County Commissioner James R. Kern III, liaison for Public Safety.

“The next few days will provide a better picture of the total impact to our county as we stabilize, assess and quantify the extent of the infrastructure damage we have undergone. We are so grateful for our federal and state representatives, especially Congressman Tom Kean Jr. and state Senator Doug Steinhardt who have already provided assistance and been on scene to assess the damage,” Kern said.

Commissioner Director Lori Ciesla said, “Warren County is extremely grateful for all of the support of our State and Federal partners, and we have been in constant contact with Governor Phil Murphy’s office. The Governor will be onsite in Warren County tomorrow morning to review the damage, and Warren County looks forward to the State’s continued support as we address both our immediate and long-term needs.”

“Please follow official channels for further information and be smart if traveling,” Kern added. Below is a list from the County as of 4:15 pm of road closures in towns throughout Warren County.

Knowlton Township

In Knowlton, traffic will be detoured using I-80 after a landslide resulted in soil, stones, and trees covering Route 46 east of County Route 609/Ramseyburg Road. The state route is closed in both directions between Route 94/Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge and Manunka Chunk Road/Upper Serapta Road, according to the NJ Department of Transportation, and work to remove the debris and repair any damage to the roadway is ongoing. Route 46 is expected reopen tonight, NJDOT officials said.

The following detour is in place:

Route 46 eastbound detour:

• Traffic wishing to use Route 46 eastbound will be directed to use I-80 eastbound

Route 46 westbound detour:

• Traffic on Route 46 westbound will be directed to turn right on CR 519/Hope Bridgeville Road

• Follow Hope Bridgeville though the town of Hope

• Take the ramp to I-80 westbound

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info and on the NJDOT Facebook page.

The following County Routes are closed at this time (July 16, 2023, 1 p.m.):

CR 626 in White Township from near Hemlock Lane, washout

CR 623 in White Township from CR 519 to CR 624, flooded and road lifted

CR 521 in Hardwick Township, flooded

CR 647 in Washington Township, Hartmanns and Spring Lane, bridge and road damage

CR 650 in Mansfield Township from State Route 31 to CR 628, flooded

CR 609 in Hope Township from Locust to Nightingale, flooded

CR 625 in Oxford, flooded

CR 678 in Phillipsburg, flooded

CR 623 in Washington Township, near Old Roaring Rock Road, flooded

CR 614 in Independence Township, tree in road

CR 636 in Pohatcong Township, flooded at Tunnel Road

CR 629 in Mansfield, tree on utility wires

CR 610 in Hope Township, CR 519 to Kostenbader Road, flooded

CR 519 in Lopatcong Township, State Route 57 to Overlook, flooded

CR 646 in Lopatcong Township, Ralb Lane to Belview Road, flooded

CR 519 in Pohatcong Township, Browns to Municipal, flooded

CR 637 in Greenwich Township, Greenwich to Middle School, and R 638 to I-78, flooded

CR 605 in Knowlton Township, at CR 616, flooded

CR 519 in Harmony Township, at Harkers Hollow, flooded

CR 635 in Pohatcong Township, Oberly to River Road, flooded

Warren County residents are reminded that the situation is changing throughout the day. Once again, if you must drive, caution is advised but stay home if possible and check the route of your destination. In addition to flooding, there may be debris and trees impacting conditions.

Phillipsburg Councilman Lee Clark said, "It becomes increasingly necessary for municipalities to invest in climate resilient infrastructure as the severity of rainfall events are rising. Municipalities across New Jersey are experiencing higher levels of rain and dangerous flooding episodes each year, presenting a number of challenges and costs for residents. Phillipsburg, like many other municipalities across New Jersey, is combating increased flooding. With recent rain storms, we were fortunate to have been able to swiftly respond to the needs of our residents in addressing power outages, handling road closures, and carrying out emergency services thanks to our preparation and hardworking first responders. It's crucial for municipal leaders to work with both state and federal leaders to secure the necessary funding to implement these infrastructure projects. By working together and lending a helping hand, we can rise above the floods."

This is a developing story, with updates breaking from the Governor, Phil Murphy.

