Open in App
CBS Baltimore

A year ago, 988 became national crisis hotline's easy-to-remember number: 'You will find support'

By Alex Glaze,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3zEQ_0nSLGGVT00

A year ago, 988 became national crisis hotline's easy-to-remember number 01:18

BALTIMORE -  One year ago, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline made a change.

"There was always a 1-800 number that you could call," said Chris Niles from Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.

That 1-800 number changed to a three-digit phone number -- 9-8-8.

"It's much harder to remember a 1-800 number than a simple three-digit number.
Niles said.

A simple number provides supportive counseling and other services for people suffering from mental health emergencies.

988 has seen a significant increase in outreach as more people become aware of the line.

Niles said that cultural stigmas are at play when it comes to negative views of mental health.

"One thing that I do find really helpful, to let people that call us to know, is that one, for the most part, your call is completely confidential," Niles said. "We're not calling your dad. We're not calling your pastor to let them know that you stepped outside of the box, that they created for you. Your call is confidential. You will find support. Nobody is going to judge you on that call."

Maryland call centers are a part of the 988 system that uses text messaging and online chats to help people.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Suspect in unprovoked stabbing shot to death by officers in Maryland, police say
Silver Spring, MD23 hours ago
Maryland Public Defender continues fight for decriminalizing weed: 'We must end this war on drugs'
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Baltimore councilman aims to reopen 3 city pools for the summer
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baltimore City Public Schools launching new informative app for students, families, staff
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Baltimore City Council takes step toward combating climate change, requests report
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Baltimore City institutions say Artscape plans lacking for September return
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Remembering Kylis Fagbemi: Brooklyn mass shooting victim laid to rest Friday
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Family of Baltimore man killed by hit-and-run driver wants accountability, apology
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
West Baltimore man missing at sea after boat experiences engine problems, wife says
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Johns Hopkins hit with class action lawsuit connected to data breach
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Former Baltimore top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby files for divorce from City Council President
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Family wants answers after father struck, killed by car in Southwest Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Teenager pulled out of a closed Baltimore public pool last month died, police say
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Baltimore officials stress safety after teen pulled from closed Roosevelt Park Pool dies
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Baltimore's Lake Clifton Pool opens its gates for Summer 2023
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Three teenagers were victims in a triple shooting in West Baltimore, police say
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Trial for teen squeegee worker charged in Timothy Reynolds' death near Inner Harbor to start Monday
Baltimore, MD6 days ago
Several Baltimore pools remain closed during 'dog days of summer' leaving residents in the heat
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA9 days ago
Baltimore body shop owner sees trend of steering wheel airbag thefts
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Annapolis experiences uptick in crime as police push to improve public safety
Annapolis, MD7 days ago
First Alert Forecast: Sunday beauty, turning hot next week
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Baltimore grandmother found guilty after 9-year-old shot, killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Attorney for squeegee worker charged with murder blasts 'sloppy' police investigation
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Carroll County man arrested for allegedly assaulting store customers who took selfies
Taneytown, MD1 day ago
Hopeful Marylanders bought tickets for the multi-million Mega Million jackpot
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Dash camera video shows police pursuit that turned deadly in Charles County
Waldorf, MD5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy