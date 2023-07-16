A year ago, 988 became national crisis hotline's easy-to-remember number: 'You will find support'

A year ago, 988 became national crisis hotline's easy-to-remember number 01:18

BALTIMORE - One year ago, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline made a change.

"There was always a 1-800 number that you could call," said Chris Niles from Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.

That 1-800 number changed to a three-digit phone number -- 9-8-8.

"It's much harder to remember a 1-800 number than a simple three-digit number.

Niles said.

A simple number provides supportive counseling and other services for people suffering from mental health emergencies.

988 has seen a significant increase in outreach as more people become aware of the line.

Niles said that cultural stigmas are at play when it comes to negative views of mental health.

"One thing that I do find really helpful, to let people that call us to know, is that one, for the most part, your call is completely confidential," Niles said. "We're not calling your dad. We're not calling your pastor to let them know that you stepped outside of the box, that they created for you. Your call is confidential. You will find support. Nobody is going to judge you on that call."

Maryland call centers are a part of the 988 system that uses text messaging and online chats to help people.