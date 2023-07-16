See how the current unemployment rate in Will County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Will County, IL monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Will County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Will County had a 3.2% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 1.1 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Illinois reported a 4.1% unemployment rate in May, which is the seventh highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Chicago, IL metropolitan area was 3.4%, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than Will County. Chicago has the 273rd highest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois

#1. Boone County: 7.1%

#2. Pulaski County: 6.5%

#3. Winnebago County: 6.1%

#4. Macon County: 5.5%

#5. Bond County: 5.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois

#1. Brown County: 1.9%

#2. Washington County: 2.2%

#3. DuPage County: 2.6%

#3. Monroe County: 2.6%

#5. Effingham County: 2.7%