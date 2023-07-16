See how the current unemployment rate in Lassen County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock
Lassen County, CA monthly unemployment update
Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Lassen County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.
Lassen County had a 5.1% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 1.1 percentage point decrease from a month ago. California reported a 4.5% unemployment rate in May, which is the third highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in California
#1. Colusa County: 14.8%
#2. Imperial County: 14.1%
#3. Merced County: 9.7%
#3. Tulare County: 9.7%
#5. Plumas County: 8.7%
Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in California
#1. San Mateo County: 2.5%
#2. Marin County: 2.8%
#3. Santa Clara County: 2.9%
#4. Orange County: 3.0%
#4. San Luis Obispo County: 3.0%
