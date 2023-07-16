See how the current unemployment rate in Lassen County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Lassen County, CA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Lassen County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Lassen County had a 5.1% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 1.1 percentage point decrease from a month ago. California reported a 4.5% unemployment rate in May, which is the third highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in California

#1. Colusa County: 14.8%

#2. Imperial County: 14.1%

#3. Merced County: 9.7%

#3. Tulare County: 9.7%

#5. Plumas County: 8.7%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in California

#1. San Mateo County: 2.5%

#2. Marin County: 2.8%

#3. Santa Clara County: 2.9%

#4. Orange County: 3.0%

#4. San Luis Obispo County: 3.0%