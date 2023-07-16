See how the current unemployment rate in St. Joseph County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

St. Joseph County, IN monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Joseph County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

St. Joseph County had a 3.0% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 1.0 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Indiana reported a 3.1% unemployment rate in May, which is the 24th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the South Bend, IN metropolitan area was 3.1%, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than St. Joseph County. South Bend has the 400th highest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana

#1. Howard County: 4.4%

#2. Lake County: 3.9%

#3. Fayette County: 3.5%

#4. Miami County: 3.3%

#4. Starke County: 3.3%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Indiana

#1. Boone County: 1.9%

#1. Daviess County: 1.9%

#1. Gibson County: 1.9%

#4. Adams County: 2.0%

#4. Dubois County: 2.0%