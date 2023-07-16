Open in App
See how the current unemployment rate in Dutchess County compares with the rest of the state

6 days ago

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Dutchess County, NY monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Dutchess County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Dutchess County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.6 percentage point decrease from a month ago. New York reported a 3.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the ninth highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Poughkeepsie, NY metropolitan area was 2.4%, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than Dutchess County. Poughkeepsie has the 207th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New York
#1. Bronx County: 7.0%
#2. Kings County: 5.6%
#3. Hamilton County: 5.4%
#4. Richmond County: 5.1%
#5. Queens County: 4.7%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in New York
#1. Tompkins County: 2.0%
#2. Columbia County: 2.1%
#2. Rockland County: 2.1%
#2. Saratoga County: 2.1%
#5. Nassau County: 2.2%

