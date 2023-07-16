See how the current unemployment rate in Mahnomen County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock
Mahnomen County, MN monthly unemployment update
Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Mahnomen County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.
Mahnomen County had a 6.2% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.1 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Minnesota reported a 2.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the 20th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Minnesota
#1. Clearwater County: 8.3%
#2. Kanabec County: 6.4%
#2. Pine County: 6.4%
#4. Mahnomen County: 6.2%
#4. Mille Lacs County: 6.2%
Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Minnesota
#1. Rock County: 1.8%
#2. Olmsted County: 2.1%
#3. Nicollet County: 2.2%
#3. Winona County: 2.2%
#5. Clay County: 2.3%
