See how the current unemployment rate in Mahnomen County compares with the rest of the state

Mahnomen County, MN monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Mahnomen County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Mahnomen County had a 6.2% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.1 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Minnesota reported a 2.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the 20th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Minnesota

#1. Clearwater County: 8.3%

#2. Kanabec County: 6.4%

#2. Pine County: 6.4%

#4. Mahnomen County: 6.2%

#4. Mille Lacs County: 6.2%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Minnesota

#1. Rock County: 1.8%

#2. Olmsted County: 2.1%

#3. Nicollet County: 2.2%

#3. Winona County: 2.2%

#5. Clay County: 2.3%