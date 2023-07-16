Open in App
Stacker

See how the current unemployment rate in Mahnomen County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSLFVSv00

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Mahnomen County, MN monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Mahnomen County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Mahnomen County had a 6.2% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.1 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Minnesota reported a 2.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the 20th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Minnesota
#1. Clearwater County: 8.3%
#2. Kanabec County: 6.4%
#2. Pine County: 6.4%
#4. Mahnomen County: 6.2%
#4. Mille Lacs County: 6.2%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Minnesota
#1. Rock County: 1.8%
#2. Olmsted County: 2.1%
#3. Nicollet County: 2.2%
#3. Winona County: 2.2%
#5. Clay County: 2.3%

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The food insecurity rate in Nantucket County—and how it compares to the rest of the state
Nantucket, MA3 days ago
Man with 1,800 rounds of bullets and a grenade attacked police, killing Fargo officer. What was his plan?
Fargo, ND2 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
Man, 79, Died from Asphyxiation During Beating at Somersworth Walmart: Autopsy
Somersworth, NH6 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA11 days ago
Colorado Appeals court upholds sentence for mom who killed her newborn
Highlands Ranch, CO9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy