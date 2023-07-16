See how the current unemployment rate in Northampton County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Northampton County, VA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Northampton County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Northampton County had a 3.2% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.6 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Virginia reported a 2.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the 20th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia

#1. Petersburg city: 4.7%

#2. Northumberland County: 4.4%

#3. Danville city: 4.2%

#4. Brunswick County: 4.1%

#4. Emporia city: 4.1%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Virginia

#1. Arlington County: 1.9%

#1. Highland County: 1.9%

#1. Madison County: 1.9%

#4. Falls Church city: 2.0%

#4. Poquoson city: 2.0%