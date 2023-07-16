Open in App
See how the current unemployment rate in Clare County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

6 days ago

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Clare County, MI monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Clare County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Clare County had a 6.1% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 2.5 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Michigan reported a 3.7% unemployment rate in May, which is the 13th highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
#1. Mackinac County: 13.4%
#2. Alger County: 9.8%
#3. Cheboygan County: 9.7%
#4. Ontonagon County: 8.6%
#5. Schoolcraft County: 7.9%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Michigan
#1. Livingston County: 1.5%
#2. Oakland County: 1.6%
#3. Macomb County: 2.0%
#4. St. Clair County: 2.2%
#5. Ottawa County: 2.3%

