See how the current unemployment rate in Klickitat County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

6 days ago

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Klickitat County, WA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Klickitat County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Klickitat County had a 4.6% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 1.4 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Washington reported a 4.1% unemployment rate in May, which is the seventh highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Washington
#1. Ferry County: 8.1%
#2. Grays Harbor County: 6.1%
#3. Stevens County: 5.9%
#4. Pend Oreille County: 5.5%
#4. Yakima County: 5.5%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Washington
#1. King County: 2.6%
#2. Snohomish County: 2.7%
#3. Asotin County: 3.0%
#4. San Juan County: 3.3%
#5. Walla Walla County: 3.5%

