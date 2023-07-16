See how the current unemployment rate in Keith County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Keith County, NE monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Keith County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Keith County had a 1.5% unemployment rate in April 2023, holding steady from a month ago. Nebraska reported a 1.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska

#1. Thomas County: 3.4%

#2. Blaine County: 3.3%

#3. Thurston County: 2.4%

#4. Dawson County: 2.3%

#4. Hitchcock County: 2.3%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Nebraska

#1. Grant County: 1.0%

#1. Hayes County: 1.0%

#3. Chase County: 1.1%

#4. Boone County: 1.2%

#4. Butler County: 1.2%