A pedestrian was killed in Forest Lake early Sunday morning after being hit by a driver.

According to the Forest Lake Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle near 95 Broadway Avenue W at around 1:20 a.m.

The victim was at the scene when officers arrived. Police, fire crews and EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was later found and taken to Washington County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and the incident is under investigation.